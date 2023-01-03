SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teacher employed by the Blue Mountain School District has been placed on administrative leave after they were allegedly the subject of a recent YouTube video.

The Blue Mountain School District and Superintendent David H. Heisel released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying:

The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Moutain High School teacher that is the subject of a recent YouTube video. The incident does not appear toinvolve any Blue Mountain students. A referral to the Pennsylavnia Stae Police has been made and the teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The District is not at liberty to make any further comment until the investigation has been completed.” — Superintendent David H. Helsel, Ed.D.,

This is an ongoing investigation, Eyewitness News will keep you updated with any information that becomes available.