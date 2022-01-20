Teacher in Tobyhanna uses ice to make unique artwork

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many of us hate ice, you have to scrape it off your car, you can slip and fall on it it’s not ideal for most. However, one teacher who lives in the Poconos loves ice.

Kristin Krisch takes icycles and turns them into artwork at her home in Lake Naomi. She even lights up her creations to shine bright for all of her neighbors to see.

“I just think winter and nature are beautiful and when I’m cleaning up from the ice storms or the snowstorms, I hate to just throw the icicles down on the ground,” stated Krisch.