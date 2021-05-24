Teacher aids, support staff striking over contract negotiations in Northumberland County

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Educational support staff in Northumberland County are striking over contract negotiations Monday morning.

Eyewitness News is told 63 union members have been on strike for about a week. They say they have been negotiating their contracts since January 2020.

The board wants teacher aids and support staff to give back $600,00 per year— for the next five years.

“They’re not just students, they are our kids. we love them and we are there for them. And we want our parents to know we give 100 percent, and they want to subcontract our jobs and to subcontract our jobs. We won’t know what’s going to go into those buildings with our kids,” said Jodie Kovaschetz, the president of Shikellamy Educational Support Professional Association

There is a negotiation session scheduled for 6 p.m. More than doze negotiation sessions have taken place already and have been unsuccessful.