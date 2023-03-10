TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A former Lake-Lehman and current Tunkhannock school teacher has been accused of grooming her teenage students; investigators have filed charges against her.

Police say they have been investigating 26-year-old Ellen Kuzma, from Tunkhannock, for approximately six months for reportedly having inappropriate conversations and contact with several male students.

Investigators said school officials turned over documents that showed Kuzma had been suspended twice in the course of one month due to “inappropriate verbal exchanges” in November and “inappropriate touching of a student,” in December.

According to police, multiple students told interviewers Kuzma had bought students matching pajama pants and rubbed the top of their thighs claiming she was unaware the pants were textured.

In several interviews with police, officials said students claimed their relationship with Kuzma was more friend-to-friend than teacher-to-student. However, multiple students said they don’t believe she had anything further than a friend-to-friend relationship with other students.

In the affidavit of probable cause, one mother told officers it sounded like Kuzma had been grooming the students. A student told officers he got a buzz cut and Kuzma told him his hair better be back when he’s 18.

Peter Paul Olszewski, Kuzma’s legal representative, provided the following statement:

“Ellen Kuzma wants every resident of northeastern PA to know that she is 100% innocent of each of the charges. She looks forward to a jury trial by a jury of her peers and she has no doubt that she will be fully exonerated.” Peter Paul Olszewski, Kuzma’s legal representative

Joe Peters, the Wyoming County District Attorney proved the following statement:

In a school environment, teachers have a duty to protect those under their care and supervision, and the majority do so admirably each and every day. However, when evidence comes forward to the police alleging a deviation from that duty, evaluating those allegations and taking action to ensure appropriate accountability is our highest priority. Wyoming County DA Joe Peters

Police say the students informed officers of several inappropriate conversations. Through interviews with police, investigators said they gathered enough information from the students to charge Kuzma with three counts of harassment, three counts of using lewd language, two counts of sexual contact with a minor, and other related charges.

Kuzma was released on an unsecured $15,000 bail.