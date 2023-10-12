MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a movie premiere no one saw coming early in their wildest dreams, and that showed Thursday night in ticket sales. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Movie saw a lot of hype, but not much in the way of fannies in the seats.

What was supposed to be the start of Taylor’s movie Era turned into a bust in ticket sales Thursday. This comes after the singer moved up the movie premiere to Thursday instead of the original day of Friday.

Many have experienced the 12-time Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter live, in concert all dressed up.

Some are even calling her show a life-changing performance and experience, and it’s now in theaters.

Cinemark at Montage in Moosic is expecting to see sold-out showings Friday and Saturday of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie after what was a rather empty opening night Thursday.

Cinemark employees tell 28/22 News Reporter Gianna Galli that they are expecting crazy lines and crowded theaters.

There will be Taylor Swift merchandise and those who purchase a ticket to see the movie will have the opportunity to get a free poster, and what’s a movie without the popcorn? Cinemark will be adding edible glitter to the salty treat for every Swiftie to enjoy.

Two of Taylor’s biggest fans already stopped by to get their posters and will be seeing the movie next week.

“It didn’t feel like real life at the concert. I feel like I could barely remember it, I was so star-struck it will be nice to see it again and this time comprehend what I am seeing. I think it’s going to be absolutely insane and the lobby will be flooded. My mom couldn’t even get tickets till Sunday,” said Old Forge resident Maur McCabe.

“It’s great because you get to relive it again and you’ll be able to sing and dance in the theater. It’s going to be fun,” said Gianna Conforti from Old Forge.

In Swiftie style, movie theatres in the area recommend dressing up and sharing friendship bracelets. just like fans do when attending her sold-out shows.

If you’d like to buy your movie tickets ahead of time you can find them online.