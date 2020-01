TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Taylor Post Office was back open Friday morning after being closed Thursday when a vehicle crashed into the building.

Debris and a boarded up hole in the side of the Taylor Post Office was seen Friday morning as the post office re-opened for business.

A post office worker tells Eyewitness News that they have the hole boarded up and are awaiting the insurance adjuster and structural engineer to come out and inspect the damage before any repairs can begin.

Laboranti Masonry was on scene today boarding up the hole and cleaning up the debris and rubble.