TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police personnel comes with an acquired set of skills but some are born with a nose for law enforcement. That’s the case for the latest addition to the Lackawanna County Police Department.

The newest member of the Taylor Police Department has no trouble taking commands from the man who will be his partner.





“It’s a dream come true and I’m just so excited to start working with him,” said Officer Matthew McDonald, partnered With K-9 Biko

The four-legged enforcer named Biko arrived from Belgium on Monday. The 19-month-old Belgian Malenois has no prior police experience which means he and Officer McDonald will attend handling classes with a Pennsylvania K9 academy instructor.

“He’s going to train him in patrol work so drug detection. He’s going to train him in tracking and also bite work,” stated McDonald.

Borough officials are eager to see Biko jump into his job.

“Biko will bring to our police force just another aspect to help protect our citizens, to help protect our police officers,” explained Dan Zeleniak, borough manager of Taylor.

Biko is the third K9 officer in the history of Taylor borough and like his two previous predecessors, the borough is counting on him to help fight crime and also serve as a goodwill ambassador of sorts.

News of Biko’s arrival is spreading throughout the community he’ll help protect including the borough’s business district.

“Isn’t that great? That’s wonderful. Very happy for Taylor,” said Jo Ann Connell, co-owner of Taylor Deli Cafe.

Jo Ann Connell co-owns Taylor Deli Cafe where customers come for a bite to eat. She’s glad Biko will help take a bite out of crime.

“If it helps them do their jobs, I think it’s a great thing,” Conell continued.

“He’s really like an all-around dog and will be a great asset to the community here,” explained McDonald.

Officer McDonald and K-9 Officer Biko will begin an eight-week training course in a few weeks before the two team up on patrol.

They are expected to begin working the beat together around Thanksgiving.