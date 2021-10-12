Taylor Borough donates items to McDade Park coal mining museum

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Equipment used once upon a time for coal mining is now being donated to show local residents what life was like running on coal.

The Taylor Borough is donating historic coal mining equipment from the Moffit Breaker and Colliery to the Anthracite Heritage Museum, located next to the Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour, to preserve the equipment’s historical significance.

These items include:

a concrete support/footing monument,

a coal separator and washer,

coal crusher,

a fine coal washer,

The borough also noted that Taylor has additional historic coal mining equipment that the county couldn’t accommodate at the tour and museum.

The plan is to find good utilization for the remaining equipment instead of selling it off for scrap.