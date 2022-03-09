Tax preparer pleads guilty to defrauding taxpayers of over $250K

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man who was paid to prepare taxes has pleaded guilty to defrauding taxpayers of more than $250,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Monday, Donald Royce, 45, of Orlando, Florida, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Mariani, to a charge of mail fraud and an offense of tax fraud.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said, Royce, being a tax preparer in Scranton, defrauded a number of local taxpayers in 2014. After giving the victims a ‘client copy’ of their tax return, showing the correct refund amount, Royce then submitted fraudulent tax returns to the IRS that inflated the refund due.

Once the IRS sent the refund to Royce, he kept the difference between the actual refund amount and the higher fake amount for his own personal use, the press release reads.

Officials say in one case, Royce instructed the victim clients to provide him with their tax payment and instead of sending it to the IRS, Royce kept the entire payment for himself. Police say, due to his actions, the victims lost over $250,000.

Royce is facing a maximum penalty under the law which is 23 years in prison, a term of supervised release following prison, and a fine of $500,000.