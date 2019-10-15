Tax increase expected to be in the 2020 Luzerne County budget proposal draws concerns

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the eve of the unveiling of the Luzerne County budget and there are concerns a tax hike is coming.

Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri will release the County 2020 budget on Tuesday evening. This is a budget that Pedri has kept very close to the vest. Once proposed, the budget will have to be approved by County Council.

Pedri will unveil the 2020 budget at the Courthouse during a special meeting at 6 pm on Tuesday.

Public hearings will be held over the next several months. A final budget must be approved by the end of the year.