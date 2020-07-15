Tax Day on Wednesday July 15

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s tax day! If you haven’t filed yet, you still have a few hours.

Or, at least, file for an extension, which would give you until October 15th to finish your return.

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15.

Also remember that if you owe money it’s still due today, whether you get an extension or not. Otherwise you could get hit with penalties and interest.

