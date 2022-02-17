Tax bills erroneously mailed to incorrect addresses in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some tax bills may have been mailed out to the wrong address in Lackawanna County,

According to a release from the Lackawanna County Commissioners, some of the recently mailed tax bills may have been sent to the wrong addresses due to what they say is a software issue.

The release states that anyone who should have received a bill and does not, should contact their local tax collector or the Single Tax Office.

Anyone who has received a bill incorrectly should label it “return to sender” and put it back in the mail.