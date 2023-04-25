WERNERSVILLE, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Twila Reber has a very special birthday coming up as she is soon turning 104! However, for Twila it’s the simple things in life she enjoys and all she wants for her big day is Tastykake.

According to Donna Schudel, a Community Relations employee with Phoebe Berks Health Care Center (HCC) Twila has been a resident at the center for 30 years, who is incredibly popular and knows everybody.

Schudel says Twila was born on May 17, 1919, and will be celebrating her 104 birthday on May 17, 2023. And all she wants for her birthday are Tastykake products. So, the staff would like to present her with 104 packs of Tastykake products on Wednesday, May 17.

Courtesy: Phoebe Berks HCC

“It’s the simple pleasures in life she enjoys and the simplicity of her request that made it so special. We asked, ‘What’s on your bucket list? What do you want?’ And all she wanted was her Tastykake,” Schudel explained.

Schudel stated that Twila has been living at Phoebe Berks HCC for 30 years so she knows everyone whether they’re staff or residents. According to the staff, when workers would get snowed in or stuck at the building, she would open her apartment and bake them cookies.

So, if you would like to say Happy 104th Birthday to Twila and congratulate her on her milestone, send or drop off a box of any Tastykake product to the address below:

Phoebe Berks HCC Attn: Twila & Lexi 1 Heidelberg Drive, Wernersville, PA 19565

To learn more about Twila and her Tastykakes visit the Phoebe Berks Facebook page or website.