Target customers to have easier time receiving deliveries

Target.com shoppers in 47 states will now be able to get their items delivered to their doorstep in as little as one hour.

There is a flat fee of $9.99 per order for the convenience. Until now, only shipt members could get same day delivery option from Target, which costs $99 a year. But now it’s available on an order-by-order basis without having to sign up for an annual membership.

Target says the option should be added to its mobile app before the holidays. It’s currently live on desktop and mobile web browsers. Shoppers who use Target’s loyalty card will get a five percent discount.

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.