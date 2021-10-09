Tang Soo Do Championship in Monroe County

POCONO MANOR, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A national martial arts tournament with thousands of participants kicked off this weekend at Kalahari.

The 2nd World Tang Soo Do Association US National Championship started Friday night in the Pocono Mountains.

There are one-hundred and twelve divisions with about twelve athletes competing in each from all over the country. Organizers are excited for there to be a national competition after nearly two years of COVID-19.

“Just being able to put on an event like this during a pandemic when so many things you have been canceled and delayed and all those things. To see everybody come here and be so happy and so excited is very rewarding. That is why we are doing it right? To get everyone together,” said Nicole Peterman.

Grandmaster William Strong was also honored to the 9th degree.