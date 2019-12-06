Tamaqua Receives Money for Downtown Improvements

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Tamaqua Borough’s participation as a pilot for the City Revitalization and Improvement Zone (CRIZ) program has netted them over $571,000 in funding.

The funds are now eligible to be reinvested in projects throughout the community in the CRIZ designated zone.

CRIZ funds are used to revitalize areas and spur growth in downtown areas with local business expansion.

Tamaqua Borough joins two other cities in the pilot program, Lancaster and Bethlehem.

The program is administered by the Department of Revenue, the Department of Community and Economic Development as well as the governor’s budget office.

Reporter Kevin Hayes will have more on this program on Eyewitness News at 6pm.