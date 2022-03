WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man was injured and another was killed after a head-on crash on Route 61 in Berks County Monday morning.

State police say Jordan M. Smith, 22, of Tamaqua was killed around 6:45 a.m. when his car crossed into the northbound lane of Route 61 and struck another vehicle head on.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 57-year-old man from Wyomissing, was was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment.