TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tamaqua Area School District is being sued for 14 counts of Title 9 violations, by the fathers of two football players who were allegedly sexually assaulted by their teammates on school property.

Title 9 is a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools and dictates how the school must handle reports of sexual assault or harassment.

The lawsuit filed claims Tamaqua Area School District allowed those accused of sexual assault to be represented by attorneys and did not inform any of the victims that they had the same right.

It also says the victims were kept away from the school board hearings about the incident. Lawyers representing the case say the school did not contact Title 9 to conduct their own investigation.

“Title 9 requires that immediately, they do an independent investigation within the school. Should he have done that, he wouldn’t have come out and re-victimized these victims by downplaying their scenarios, by downplaying their situations,” said Theron Soloman, Esq., attorney for fathers of the victims.

Eyewitness News spoke with school board president Larry Wittig on Tuesday, he said the board could not comment on pending litigation but continued to deny that any sexual assaults took place.