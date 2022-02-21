Tamaqua Diaper Depot accepting new clients

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Diaper Depot, the diaper ministry at Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua is accepting new clients for diaper distribution.

The diaper distribution will take place on March 19 and those wishing to participate in this need to apply by February 28. Those interested in applying must be residents of the Tamaqua Area School District.

Those who pick up diapers for the first time will need to bring a birth certificate for the child or children and some type of proof of residence.

If interested, you can apply at ZionTamaqua.com no later than February 28.