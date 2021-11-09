Tamaqua area students want answers; football team ‘incident’ rumors circulate district

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students want answers at a Schuylkill County school, regarding an incident that forced the football team to forfeit a playoff game.

Eyewitness News is learning more about the concern and confusion coming from students.

“What am I going to hear about today,” asks eighth-grade student, Destiny Steinmetz

Rumors circulate through the Tamaqua Area School District regarding what officials are calling an incident that stopped the school from competing in the district semi-final football game.

“It’s kind of annoying honestly. I feel like they should just let the investigation be done and let whatever is going to happen because no one knows the full story besides the people who were there,” said Steinmetz.

The school district says they are conducting an investigation with Tamaqua Borough Police into an incident involving members of the football team.

Neither the district nor police have told students anything, which has left room for rumors to run rampant and the hearsay has some students worried about safety.

“I don’t think others should feel safe because if they can do it to that kid, it can probably happen to any of us,” said ninth-grade student Matthew Matukonis.

But one thing is known for sure, whatever happened was severe enough to forfeit a playoff football game.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the school district and police but, we have not received any further comment as of yet.