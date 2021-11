WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents and students arranged a walk-out Friday morning as a result of the recent assault that took place on campus.

Students and parents say the recent assault speaks to a larger and under-addressed culture of bullying within the district.

The parents say they feel the school cares more for its reputation than the kids’ safety.

Some students say that the school was put on lockdown to prevent more kids from walking out.