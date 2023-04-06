TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Legion Post 173 purchased $2,500 worth of American flags to help out their community.

Michael Polyak, Judge Advocate for Legion Post 173, says the flags are for the community so they can be displayed around the downtown area for parades and other patriotic events.

Polyak says the Legion hopes their donation will help inspire patriotism during holidays.

The old flags, previously purchased for the “Tamaqua Remembers” celebration, became weathered and worn and needed to be replaced. The new flags will be put on display during the Tamaqua Memorial Day parade.

The Legion tells us they would like to thank all of the members and residents who contributed to their Flag Fund. Anyone who would like to to the fund can send a check to the American Legion Post 173 Flag Fund, 206 West Broad Street, Tamaqua PA 18252.

They said the contribution is tax-deductible on federal taxes.