SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s been a lot of discussions recently about a much-talked-about topic for decades; Rail transportation from northeastern Pennsylvania to New York City. That talk is turning into action with yet another development Monday.

A two-year Amtrak study completed earlier this year indicates resuming rail passenger service from NEPA to NYC would be a huge success.

On Monday, Congressman Matt Cartwright and representatives from Amtrak, New Jersey Transit, and PennDOT conducted a field tour of the Lackawanna extension.

In March, PennDOT submitted the region’s corridor I.D. Application to the Federal Rail Authority, joined by New Jersey Transit and the Pennsylvania Northeast Rail Authority.

Congressman Cartwright says restoring passenger rail will drive tourism, boost local business, and encourage investment across our region.

The federal rail authority is expected to announce its decision in October.