SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The local high school basketball season is upon us but before the games begin, a special honor Sunday for a former high school head coach.

While he’s known for his X’s and O’s, this latest honor is about his battle with a devastating disease.

Hundreds of student-athletes competed in contests, snapped a few photos, and most importantly spread cancer awareness, with one local coach serving as their biggest inspiration.

Some 200 Piaa District II Senior boys and girls basketball players took their best shot Sunday at the Riverfront Sports Complex.

They were there for the second annual Coaches Vs. Cancer NEPA Media Day.

While the event focused on these basketball players before their season begins, this “tip-off” event was also dedicated to a longtime hall-of-fame coach.

Al Callejas Senior, who coached for three decades at Bishop O’Hara and then holy cross high schools, was honored with the Coaches vs. Cancer Nepa Champion award. The award follows his two-year battle with small-cell lung cancer.

“People are kind and caring and a lot of times you don’t know you are hit with something and they come out of the walls and you know it’s so much appreciated,” Callejas Sr. said.

Surrounded by family, friends, and high school teams, Callejas Sr. shared his survivor story.

One that took endless strength and is a testament to everything he has preached throughout his coaching career.

“It just gives you a perspective on life and when things are hard you know seeing the stuff he went through shouldn’t hold you back whether it’s getting up for work on a Monday morning, a 9;00 a.m. practice after a game it gives you more of a reason to fight and not complain,” Callejas Jr. explained.

Callejas Sr. managed to be a part of team events and practices while receiving treatments. Something his son is grateful for.

Callejas Jr. Has stepped into his father’s shoes for his first head coaching season with the Crusaders.

“Somehow he has showed up to every practice so far this season and it’s great having him around and it’s a daily inspiration,” Callejas Jr stated.

A few Holy Cross players say their former coach’s battle with cancer has helped inspire them on and off the court.

“To have a brighter perspective on things. When he found out he had cancer that he wasn’t immediately looking toward the bad and the future,” said Holy Cross Basketball Senior Charlie O’Malley.

“He was there at practice, he was there doing what he did every day because he loved what he did. He loved his job. He loved his team. He loved his coaching staff and he never gave up. He fought with it. He fought against it and he’s still standing here so we are all very proud,” said Matt Lyons, a Junior with Holy Cross Basketball.

“To put others before yourself,” Holy Cross Basketball Junior Michael Hughes said.

“I thank God every day. I am fortunate and loving life,” Callejas Sr. said.

Callejas Sr. Has been going for routine scans and says his cancer is now in remission.