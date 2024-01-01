WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many are taking the new year in stride as the Wyoming Valley Striders held their 39th Annual Informal New Year’s Day Run on Monday at Kirby Park.

More than 100 people attended the free event today and those who participated could run or walk any distance and speed they wanted throughout the race.

Event organizers say this event is a great way for people to get together and get started on their goals while also getting involved in the community.

“We like to start the New Year out on the right foot, and you know it’s a good time to make your resolutions and come out and have some fun,” said Wyoming Valley Striders Treasurer Traci Strungis.

Event organizers say the run generally lasts anywhere between 30 minutes to about an hour.