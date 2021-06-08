Taking precautions as summer activities resume

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – We’ve been able to highlight kids getting back in classrooms, parents getting back to work, and with things looking closer to how summer of 2019 was, that means all the fun of the summer is back.

There are still plenty of concerns parents have about pandemic issues; will a trip to the pool or day camp require a mask or social distancing?

The short answer, with vaccines looking to be approved for almost all ages sooner rather than later, is yes. However, it’s very much going to depend on the establishment and its specific guidelines.

Even the YMCA falls under the Department of Health and Human Services so their guidelines will be a bit more stringent. Things are loosening up though, and youth director Matthew Macart says it’s going to be beneficial on several levels.

“Coming together to form a bond, like I said, we don’t need to look at a screen. Now we can understand each other’s voices a little bit more in the body language and just kind of go forward with our best foot forward.”

One of the other big things for the summer is heading back to the water and the pools at places like the YMCA or local community pools. Local pediatricians say that masks are highly frowned upon in the water but social distancing is very much still encouraged.

If COVID-19 is still a concern for those wanting to get back in the water, the CDC says a well-maintained chlorine pool ‘inactivates’ the virus, so it’s one of the safer summer bets as the heat continues.