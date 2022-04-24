COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This family decided posing for pictures with Alpacas would be perfect for Mothers Day!

The Esty Family of Taylor is being photographed ahead of mother’s day.

Their photographer chooses the backdrop at ‘Alpacas of Windy Haven Farm’ in Covington Township for the special day.









Two of the alpacas dressed for the occasion, with flower crowns. While the others were roaming free in the background.

Several families this weekend booked a session with the alpacas.