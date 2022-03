MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Starting Tuesday, Railriders fans can get their hands on tickets.

Single-game tickets will go on sale for the Railriders 2022 season.

The first game of the season will be held on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. The team will face off against Norfolk Tides at PNC Field and the season opener will be celebrated with fireworks.

Tickets can be bought online on the RailRiders website.