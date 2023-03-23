AVOCA, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— When you think of a mechanic most think of car repairs.

But a new program at a local college that’s about to take flight may change all that.

As future high school graduates contemplate their next steps, a local college is giving them the opportunity to soar.

Students will have the opportunity to earn a two-year associate degree in applied science in Johnson College’s new Aviation Technology program. The only program of its kind in our region.

Johnson College partnered with the Wilkes-barre/Scranton International Airport to offer an Aviation Technology program, scheduled to begin this fall.

“What an asset to our region and to this airport. I’m thrilled that this program is actually gonna start,” said Chris Chermak the Vice-Chair of the Bi-County Airport Board.

The program rew out of a shortage of aircraft maintenance mechanics.

“They will have the opportunity to make, on average, about 65,000 dollars a year. so that is a great opportunity,” says Katie Leonard the President and CEO of Johnson College.

Future aviation professionals will get hands-on experience while learning at the airport.

“You’re gonna be spending the vast majority of your time in this lab, in this hanger, doing the work that you’re gonna be doing for your career for the rest of your life in a small class setting,” explained Bill Burke the Vice President of Enrollment and Student Affairs at Johnson College.

“It will be incredible to see people where they started and where they ended up. They started here just at a press conference, went to Johnson College, and saw a good opportunity, and then, wham! we’re ready to go” continued Carl Beardsley Jr. the Executive Director at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Those behind the new course are excited to help students take off into their futures.

“It just feels great to have just one more opportunity to help students in our area expand and help the workforce,” said Burke.

Johnson College is officially accepting applications for the program that will take off in august.

There will be an open house this Saturday for those interested in learning more about the program head to Johnson College for more information.