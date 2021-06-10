Tafton residents assess damage after storm downs trees, damages homes

News

by: Colin Elgonitis

TAFTON, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The community of Colony Cove off Lake Wallenpaupack Road in Tafton is cleaning up the aftermath of Wednesday night’s storm. Residents say the whole neighborhood is without power and Harlan Electric Company was on scene assessing that.

Lawrence Fasnacht, a resident, says Wednesday night around 7:30 he heard the storm come through and then minutes later his neighbors tree came crashing down onto his back porch, this only one minute after he and his wife left the porch to go inside.

Fasnacht says he feels lucky and the damage, while not pleasant, is survivable. He called his insurance company and the local Rex Brand Expert Tree who were on the scene today cleaning up the damage.

Fasnacht says he and neighboring communities have dealt with storms in the past but nothing to this extent. He says he plans to stay at the house until a builder assesses the damage and figure out how to rebuild.

Eyewitness News also spoke with Ryan Dowd of Rex Brand Expert Tree based in Holly. He says the scene was kind of scary as everywhere you look there was a tree down as well as downed wires making it tricky to get to the job.

Dowd was one of a five man crew cleaning up Fasnacht’s porch but they were also happy to help other neighbors in need.

He says the work can definitely be stressful because accidents can happen as storm work is a little overwhelming and you never know how the tree can react when you cut it. This being said safety remains their number one concern.

