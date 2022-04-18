SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Warmer weather is on the way and with warmer weather comes lemonade stands.

Swoyersville Mayor Chris Concert said that when kids set up their lemonade stands patrons hear about it last minute. so, he decided to help.





Mayor Concert said that any child in Swoyersville who wants to set up a stand can contact him and he will donate the lemonade and even let them use the stand. The mayor will also promote the stand online.

Taylor Evanoski is 7-years-old and is one of the first kids to benefit from the mayor’s lemonade stand help. Taylor said that the money she makes from the stand will be donated to an animal shelter.

Right now, the mayor has 600 pounds of lemonade so he’s hopeful that many kids will take advantage of this.