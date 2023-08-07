EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The USA Mullet Championship is holding it’s final round and a local boy is in the running.

5-year-old Kamden Cunningham, nicknamed “The Kammander” from Swoyersville has made it to the final round.

Kamden has made it into the 25 kids with the best mullets. Third place will win $500, second place will win $1,000 and first place will win $5,000.

This competition is also raising money for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors Foundation.

Voting will be open from August 7 to 11. You can go to the Mullet Champ website to vote.