Swoyersville celebrates Easter with plenty of room for safety

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Easter is in one week and the people of Swoyersville were able to celebrate early. A parade with fire trucks, police cars, and the Easter Bunny, traveled through the streets today.

The parade followed social distancing guidelines. Candy was not thrown and people watched from their homes, a safe distance away from each other.

Mayor Christopher Concert says the parade was originally canceled, but after a second thought he decided to hold it.

“Everybody is down. Everybody is confined to their homes. So a little bit of cheer through town I don’t think is a bad thing,” said Concert.

Concert also says the parade was a huge success.