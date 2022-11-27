SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A holiday season event hit all the right notes in the Electric City. The Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band performed the Swinging Jazz Nutcracker Suite at the Ritz Theatre in Scranton.

Maestro and Artistic Director Marko Marcinko led a 17-piece big band.

Musicians played Tchaikovsky’s Traditional Nutcracker Suite reworked by jazz greats Shorty Rogers, Duke Ellington, And Billy Strayhorn.

WBRE/WYOU’s Paola Giangiacomo was a narrator along with Larry Pugliese and Sarah Effertz from Scranton Jazz Festival.

A large crowd turned out for the performance which also featured a Christmas Toy Drive.