SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people booked it to downtown Scranton this evening for a cause. They were there to support public libraries.

The pandemic forced the Scranton Public Library to shelve its largest annual fundraiser for the last two years. Friday night it returned full force as guests danced the night away in the Electric City.

Music echoed throughout downtown Scranton Friday night as vine street transformed into a dance floor.

The festivities are part of Scranton public library’s 11th-annual “Swingin’ on Vine” block party fundraiser.

“It’s great when people come in the doors to use the library, it’s great when people use us online, it’s also great to see people come here and enjoy the beautiful building and the grounds,” stated Scott Thomas, CEO, Scranton Public Library.

The library was packed — inside and out — for the 21-and-up event. Hundreds enjoyed adult beverages and a bite to eat. Due to covid, it’s the first time it’s been held since 2019.

“It’s part of a whole package of things that we couldn’t do for a while that we’re used to doing, and it was all a let down because our ability to interact with the community was limited,” explained Thomas.

Proceeds from the event go toward the purchase of library books, other resources, and services they offer.

Gabriela Jackubowska says she visits the library at least once a week.

“As somebody who uses the libraries, it’s a great way for me to support and help them have some finances to keep buying new books and new things for people like me who are using them,” said Jackubowska.

Cynthia Egan supports the fundraiser each year, saying she appreciates the system’s free community programming.

“When we play bingo, they always have prizes, which they don’t have to do. It doesn’t cost anything. You could come to see movies once a week, there’s a lot of things going on, and people should get out, and get interested in this!” said Egan.

Lackawanna County is home to more than ten libraries. To learn more about them and their programs, head to the Lackawanna County Libary Systems website.