SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been four years since the sounds of splashing and laughter echoed through Nay Aug Park’s swimming complex, but if the City of Scranton has its way, those sounds might just make a comeback.

The doors to Nay Aug Park’s pool have been closed since 2019, but with the help of a Philadelphia-based architect firm, BKP, the once beloved swimming complex could make a comeback soon.

With multiple public meetings and opinions, the proposed seven options were narrowed down to two, both carry a similar price tag but the layouts differ.

“The one is actually one big large pool, a lap pool connected to the children’s pool, zero entry and then a splash pad, and then the other one was like two separate pools with the lap pool over here, smaller children’s pool with the splash pad,” said Scranton City Council President William King.

The programming potential for this reconstruction of the complex would have something for all ages and capabilities. Plus, both designs also include space for pickleball courts and multipurpose courts.

“We want to develop a pool complex that is going to serve the needs of all citizens not just a small group,” King explained.

After interviews and surveys, a lot of the Scranton residents are in support of reopening the pool.

“But when 80% of your citizens indicate that they think this is a great idea, and we think it’ll add to the quality of life for the citizens of the city of Scranton, then I think it’s a great idea,” King added.

“I’m all for the kids, I’m all for people, I’m mostly all for people who maybe don’t or can’t have pools in their yard, you know what I mean, and they have a chance to come up here and enjoy themselves,” said Kathy Annacarto of Moscow, Lackawanna County.

“Start passing this project in, I’m hoping as early as maybe May or June of next year,” King said.

Scranton City Council will have its meeting on November 2, rather than Halloween night, and during the meeting, there will be a resolution for the council to choose which design option will be best.

William King told 28/22 News that it seems the council is already leaning towards option number two with two pools.