ROSS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne county Fire Company kept a Memorial Day weekend tradition going.

The Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Department kicked off its carnival this weekend. This is their biggest fundraising event of the year as they also celebrated the 75 anniversary of the department.

And with the price of gas skyrocketing and the number of volunteers plummeting they say the help is much needed. This is a longtime tradition for the fire company and they say they’re grateful for the support and turnout.

“It’s tough getting volunteers. We’re thankful for our community. There’s a lot of those stands, we bring out our community and they help us out, run them and everything. We depend a lot on our community and local churches,” said Assistant Chief John Oley, Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Depart, EMT.

The carnival will wrap up Monday night at 8:00