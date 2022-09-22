EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many pizza aficionados in northeastern and central Pennsylvania like to order their pies with sweet sauce. But did you know, sweet sauce originated in Wilkes-Barre?

Across the counties, there are many pizza parlors, but only some offer the famous sweet sauce.

Eyewitness News reporter Chirs Bohinski met up with the Times Leader Media Group’s John Nolan to share this most beloved pizza.

“It’s a staple in Wilkes-Barre,” said Bill Ricci, owner of Angelo’s Pizzeria.

“It’s a phenomenon. I don’t understand it, but I love it,” stated Shelly Davis, owner of Shelley’s Pizza.

“I’ve heard it mentioned but they call us the sweet sauce heavyweights,” boasted Gerry Ricci, owner of Gerry’s Pizza.

“Well about 20 some years ago, Dawna, the original manager, her son came up to her and said he wanted a sweeter pizza, she made it and after that, it just went crazy. It grew and then all of the kids wanted it,” explained Bill Ricci.

“Younger people like it, middle age, older – everybody seems to like it,” said Davis.

“If you want something to be sweet and you put sugar in it.”

We asked if the “heavyweights” of sweet sauce can tell us what goes into making it, and they responded, “I can’t tell you that. It’s a family secret. We’re all family here. No not like that,” stated Bill Ricci.

“What do you think would make sweet sauce? Your regular sauce and sugar added so that’s what sweet sauce is. People say they put brown sugar and in it honey in it. Whatever, whatever but it’s pretty simple,” explained Gerry Ricci.

The citizens of NEPA love their sweet sauce, “Delicious! It’s hard to describe it other than it’s sweet and delicious,” said Ann Rembish, of Luzerne.

“It just gives you a little extra kick,” said George Tensa, of Plymouth.

So much so, that they even ask for extra! “The extra sweet sauce is just unbelievable, how many people buy extra sweet,” explained Davis.

Reporter Chirs Bohinski with the Times Leader Media Group's John Nolan

On the off chance that you never tried the sweet sauce, “We let them try the sauce. We give them a little two-ounce cup, throw some sauce in there and see if they like it,” explained Bill Ricci.

“It’s pretty good. It’s sweet. It’s sweeter than regular sauce. Trying to think where it tastes like wow. It’s really sweet. It’s different than what I’ve ever had before,” stated Deborah Homulka, of Stroudsburg.

For the man whose pizza joint received the most accolades on our online poll, Angelo’s Pizza, “I’m not a big fan of the sweet sauce. I’m around it so much, I’m old school with the regular sauce,” explained Bill Ricci.

Overwhelmingly, it seems like not many NEPA residents share Bill’s views, “We go through a lot of sweet sauce.”

Hundreds of our viewers and the Times Leader’s readers shared their favorite place to get sweer sauce pizza in the Wyoming Valey.

