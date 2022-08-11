HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — You may think that the free chocolate tour ride is the only thing to experience at Hershey’s Chocolate World. But did you know there is way more than just the ride and the shop?

There are many ways to satisfy your sweet tooth at one of the largest candy shops in the world.

Two experiences let guests experience making candy the way they would like it. Opening in 2009, the Create Your Own Candy Bar allows guests of all ages to build the candy bar of their dreams from start to finish. Start by picking ingredients and then see how your candy bar is made down the line. Guests can even pick their own label that will be wrapped around the bar.

The other experience is Reese’s Stuff Your Cup. This attraction allows guests to fill a large, empty shell of a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup with any sort of mix-ins, like mini marshmallows or pretzels into peanut butter, which then gets topped off to create a large peanut butter cup!

If you are into interactive shows, you are in luck.

Chocolate World has its own show named Hershey’s Unwrapped. This show is informative and interactive as it goes into the science of chocolate tasting. Guests receive a chocolate tasting kit and use all of their senses in this 30-minute show.

If you like 4D movies, Chocolate World has that too, but not for long. The 4D Chocolate Movie, which has been at the venue for almost 10 years is closing on Sept. 5. The show allows guests to join Hershey’s bar, Resse, and Kiss on an adventure to save Hershey’s chocolate factory.

Looking for a more adult-friendly chocolate experience? New to Chocolate World is a chocolate and wine paring.

” target=”_blank”>chocolate and wine pairing. A team of chocolate experts chooses five different chocolate experiences, to five different wines. Seats for this event are limited and guests must be 21 or older to participate.

One of the coolest experiences that takes you into the town of Hershey is Hershey Trolley Works. This family experience allows guests to take a ride through Hershey to learn the history of how Milton Hershey founded the town and learn all about Hershey and snack of samples throughout the tour.