DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Eyewitness News was on the scene of a police incident in Lackawanna County Friday night.

The Lackawanna County Communications center told Eyewitness News crews responded to the 800 block of Butler Street in Dunmore for the report of a domestic disturbance.

Officials said the responding officers attempted to contact the man inside but were unable after several attempts.

Residents in the area tell Eyewitness News they were told to stay in their homes while police were outside.

Eyewitness News crews were on the scene and saw SWAT and EMS crews. Traffic was being detoured from the area at the time of this incident.

The scene was cleared around 10:00 p.m. Friday night. One person seems to have been taken into custody by law enforcement.

We will have more information as it is made available by police.