MILFORD BOROUGH, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an act of criminal mischief that took place in Milford Borough.

PSP says they were called to the Key Foods parking lot in Milford Borough on March 13 after a box truck was defaced.

According to troopers, the vandals drew swastikas on the pictured box truck and slashed the tires. Video surveillance was captured but troopers say the video is very poor quality and identifiable characteristics are not clear.



Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police

If you have any information on this please call PSP Blooming Grove at (570) 226-5718.