SUV strikes propane tank at Monroe County Burger King, restaurant evacuated

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Burger King on Pocono Boulevard in Mount Pocono was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a gas leak caused by a vehicle striking a tank.





The Monroe County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an SUV with an attached camper struck the Burger King’s propane tank, which fell off its supports and punctured a hole in the line leading from the tank, just before 11:00 a.m. The valve for the tank and supply line were quickly turned off.

A supervisor at Burger King tells us the restaurant is currently closed and is expected to open Wednesday night or Thursday morning depending on when crews arrive to begin repairing the pipe.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police were on the scene.