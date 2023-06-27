EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While responding to an unrelated call in Schuylkill County, crews were called to a rollover crash in East Union Township Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:15, according to the Schuylkill County Communications Center, the Sheppton-Oneida Volunteer Fire Company and West End Fire and Rescue Mahanoy were called to a crash on Phineyville Road, which was part of a detour in a crash earlier Tuesday.

Officials from the communications center say no one was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.

Safety Officer Stephen Labuda from the Sheppton-Oneida Volunteer Fire Company told Eyewitness News crews found a rolled-over SUV and a secondary detour was made for this incident, which has since been lifted.