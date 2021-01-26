SUV crashes into tree and electrical box, power knocked out for residents

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A SUV has reportedly crashed into a tree and electrical box inside the East Mountain Apartment complex, in Plains Township.

According to Luzerne County 911 Communication Center, the call came in just after 4 p.m.

Plains Township Fire Department is on scene and crews are working to remove the car off of the electrical box.

A neighbor says the crash knocked the power out.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

