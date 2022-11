LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT says Interstate 81 is shut down in the southbound lanes due to a one-car crash on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

Crews report a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81.

PennDOT says the estimated time of reopening is 2:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will update you with the latest as it is released.