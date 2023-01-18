DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene where an SUV crashed into the porch of a home in Dunmore Wednesday morning.

According to the Dunmore Police Department, an SUV crashed into a porch around 11:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Boyle Street.

Officers said a man was at a nearby residence and was backing out of the garage when he hit the gas and swung around into the neighboring home.

Police say people were home at the time of the crash but luckily, no one was injured.

Dunmore police are continuing the investigate the incident and will release more information at a later date.