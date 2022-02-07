Susquehanna woman scammed out of $5000 by Ohio ‘oil rig worker’

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Susquehanna County woman is out $5000 after police say she was victim to a scam.

According to a release, the 63-year-old victim was communicating with the suspect through the app “Spike” in January of 2022.

The suspect claimed he was a “worker on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico” and had lost his debit card.

Police say the man convinced the woman to mail $5000 in cash to an address in Middleton Ohio.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-465-3154.