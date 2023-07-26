EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of friends are making waves on social media in northeastern Pennsylvania after being spotted floating down the Susquehanna River on a multi-level raft they built themselves.

The homemade floating platform was built with wooden pallets and 2x4s secured with barrels to keep it above water.

The raft was seen floating down the Susquehanna River between Falls and West Pittston Tuesday as the group of friends had a good time fishing, kayaking, swimming and just enjoying the summer days.

