WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources held a celebration honoring the River of the Year.

The winner of this year’s award goes to the Susquehanna River North Branch.

The river was honored Tuesday at Vosburg Neck State Park, near Tunkhannock.

Every year, the DCNR gives a river in Pennsylvania the award.

What’s cool about the North Branch River is it has been given this award six times, making it the overall winner of being the most frequently named River of the Year in Pennsylvania.

“It’s because of the remarkable quality of the North Branch it’s beautiful it serves the public its drinking water its scenery its recreation it provides a high-quality life for the folks that live along the north branch,” said DCNR secretary Cindy Adams Dunn

The contest was easy, all you had to do was go online and vote for your favorite river in the area.

Over 4,000 people voted for the North Branch.