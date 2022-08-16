Officials say the public will also be alerted via local TV, radio, and cell phone

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Susquehanna Nuclear is testing all sirens that are a part of the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station’s emergency notification system on August 18 at 11:00 a.m.

During the test, officials said all sirens within a 10-mile radius of the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station (SSES) emergency notification system (EAS) will sound in a steady tone for three minutes and an emergency notification may activate on cell phones during the test.

In all cases, sirens and notifications will say it is not an alert to evacuate.

“We test sirens periodically, with this full-scale test conducted annually, to ensure that SSES’ EAS is working properly,” said Jay Barnes, Manager of Emergency Planning. “The sirens are an important part of our EAS, signaling the public to tune in to local EAS radio or television stations for information and instructions. Our proactive testing helps to ensure that the system is ready in the event it is ever needed.”

A representative from the SSES said local EAS radio and television stations will carry a message about the test following the tone and notifications.

For more information on future tests and information, refer to Susquehanna Nuclear’s website.